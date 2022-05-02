CAPS United sack six players for leading revolt on Sunday

Caps United have terminated the contracts of six senior players, who led a revolt on Sunday.

The Green Machine’s game against Cranborne Bullets was almost called off after the Harare giants’ players refused to play in the match.

The players were protesting over low salaries and unpaid bonuses, and did not meet at the team hotel, but grouped at a different location.

They only arrived at the National Sports Stadium with private vehicles thirty minutes after the scheduled kick-off and did not hold a warm-up session.

United went on to lose the encounter 2-0 courtesy of a brace from Brian Muzondiwa.

The club hierarchy has now fired six stars, whom they believed caused the chaos.

The sacked players are Devon Chafa, Denis Dauda, Clive Augusto, Ronald Chitiyo and Rodwell Chinyengetere.