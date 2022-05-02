Clock ticking for Warriors

Zimbabwe has exactly 13 days left to have the FIFA suspension lifted, for the Warriors to be allowed to take part in the Afcon 2023 qualifiers.

The world governing body suspended Zimbabwe from all international football for ‘third party interference’ after the country’s sports regulatory body, the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC), suspended the Felton Kamambo-led Zifa board back in November.

Despite the suspension, the Warriors were included in the Afcon draw for the 34th edition of the continental showpiece, to be hosted by the Ivory Coast next year.

The condition given by CAF in giving Zimbabwe the lifeline, was for the suspension to be lifted before May 16- two weeks before the Warriors are set to host Liberia on match day one.

As it stands, even the SRC suspension has not been lifted.

A week ago, the Zifa congress met in Harare and voted for the revocation of Kamambo but retained some members of the board, which is to be led by Gift Banda.

For the FIFA to lift the ban, the SRC has to lift the suspension on Zifa first, before the world governing body is convinced to lift the sanction on Zimbabwe.

Whether or not FIFA lifts the ban, depends on the technicality of what they meant by ‘reinstate the Kamambo-led board’ – did they mean Kamambo the individual or his executive?

All that has to be happen in the next 13 days, for the Warriors to entertain any chance of playing the qualifiers.