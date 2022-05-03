Zemura ninety minutes away from promotion to EPL

Jordan Zemura and his Bournemouth side will be looking to seal their promotion to the EPL tonight.

The Cherries face Nottingham Forest in a huge Championship clash that will have a major bearing on who grabs the final automatic promotion place.

Scott Parker’s side is second, three points clear of Forest – who will move above them with victory courtesy of a superior goal difference ahead of the final round of the season this weekend.

Bournemouth have looked on course for promotion for much of the season, but a run of just two wins in seven games opened the door to their promotion rivals.

However, fate is still in their own hands, and a win tonight would guarantee them a return to the top-flight following their relegation in 2020.

This would also see Zemura becoming the latest fully-capped Zimbabwe national player in the EPL, joining Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba.

The young fullback has featured in 31 league appearances, scoring three times and creating two goals this term.