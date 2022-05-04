Breaking: Nyasa Big Bullets make huge decision on Pasuwa future

Malawian Super League champions Nyasa Big Bullets have moved to secure the future of their Zimbawean coach Kalisto Pasuwa after tying him down to a new contract.

The former Warriors international, who has won three successive league title with Bullets, signed a three-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2025.

In a statement, the Blantyre-based outfit said: “Nyasa Big Bullets FC is delighted to announce that Kalisto Pasuwa has signed a new contract to extend his commitment with the club.

“The head coach has signed a three-year deal to remain at the helm of The People’s Team until 2025.”

The Zimbabwean gaffer won his first title in his debut season in 2019 before leading the team to another league glory in the following season.

He clinched a domestic double in December after winning the league and the 2021 Airtel Top 8 Cup.