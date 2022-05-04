CAPS United saga: Jere pardons 3 of dismissed 6 players

Less than 24 hours after saying he doesn’t want to see the six CAPS United players dismissed for Sunday’s strike, club president Farai Jere has pardoned three of those.

Six Makepekepe players – Devon Chafa, Clive Augusto, Rodwell Chinyengetere, Simba Chinani, Ronald Chitiyo and Dennis Dauda were shown the exit door for allegedly masterminding the strike that nearly resulted in the cancellation of their league match against Cranborne Bullets, which they lost 0-2.

But just a day after declaring that CAPS has shut the door completely on the six, Jere has pardoned three of them- Chafa, Chitiyo and Chinyengetere.

“So far only three players have been released

after further investigations showed that some of

the players that were fingered as ring leaders

actually played a big part in trying to diffuse the

flames,” reads a statement from the club.

“We did internal investigations, got hold of a new

piece of information which helped us to get a

clear and full picture. So we decided to pardon

Rodwell (Chinyengetere), Devon Chafa) and

Ronald (Chitiyo); and part ways with the other players.”