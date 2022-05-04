Mukuru to sponsor EPL side Crystal Palace

South Africa-based financial services platform has entered into a sponsorship deal with Crystal Palace.

The company, which was founded by Zimbabwean businessman Rob Burrell, will be the Eagles’ sleeve sponsor for the 2022/23 season.

The deal was confirmed by the club in a statement on Wednesday.

Andy Jury, CEO of Mukuru, said: “Soccer is the most supported sport on the African continent, uniting people globally, and our customers identified Crystal Palace as one of the teams they support.

“A team with several African players and an iconic coach with strong African heritage in Patrick Viera who our Mukuru customers look up to and resonate with.

“We are excited to be associated with Crystal Palace, a well-respected and prestigious Premier League team. The sponsorship places Mukuru on an international stage, further entrenching our global presence, operating in over 50 countries around the world.”

Barry Webber, Commercial Director of Crystal Palace, said: “This is a really exciting partnership for Crystal Palace, and we’re thrilled to welcome Mukuru on board.

“As a club, we are incredibly proud of our links with the African continent, which were encapsulated by midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate winning the African Cup of Nations earlier this year.”

Meanwhile, Mukuru joins Hollywood Bets (Brentford) and Visit Rwanda (Arsenal) as other African institutes that are sponsoring English Premier League.