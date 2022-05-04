Zim-born Rushesha voted best U23 player in UK

Zimbabwe-born Tivonge Rushesha has been voted as Swansea’s best U23 player of the season.
The 19-year-old fullback, who missed almost a year due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury, started playing in September. He went on to become a prominent feature in the developmental side this term.
Rushesha received the award at the club’s end-of-season Awards ceremony held on Tuesday night.
Our first award of the evening is Under-23 Player of the Season 🏆
Congratulations, @Tivonge_r! 👏
Sponsored by Swansea Decorating Services. pic.twitter.com/UfcoeAACGy
— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) May 3, 2022