Zim-born Rushesha voted best U23 player in UK

Zimbabwe-born Tivonge Rushesha has been voted as Swansea’s best U23 player of the season.

The 19-year-old fullback, who missed almost a year due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury, started playing in September. He went on to become a prominent feature in the developmental side this term.

Rushesha received the award at the club’s end-of-season Awards ceremony held on Tuesday night.

Our first award of the evening is Under-23 Player of the Season 🏆 Congratulations, @Tivonge_r! 👏 Sponsored by Swansea Decorating Services. pic.twitter.com/UfcoeAACGy — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) May 3, 2022