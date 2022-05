Rodwell Dhlakama has been appointed ZPC Kariba coach on an interim basis.

The former Ngezi Platinum Stars coach replaces Godfrey Tamirepi, who was show the exit door by the Kariba-based side last week.

ZPC have had a poor start to the league campaign by their standards, having collected just 10 points from 13 matches.

Up next for them is the visit of WhaWha at Nyamunga on Saturday and Dhlakama is expected to be in the dugout.