JUST IN: Augusto back at Chicken Inn

Chicken Inn have re-signed their former striker Clive Augusto.

Augusto was one of the players dismissed by Harare giants CAPS United for allegedly masterminding a strike that nearly resulted in the cancellation on their league match against Cranborne Bullets last Sunday.

He is back at the Gamecocks, the club at which he terrorised defenders and scored 14 goals before leaving for DStv Premiership side Maritzburg United, back in 2019.

He has signed a 2-year contract, as announced by the club on their Twitter page.

“For two years he will torment your souls.

Clive Augusto is back at Chicken Inn FC.

If you don’t know him you will,” reads the post.