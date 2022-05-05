Olympique Lyon to release Kadewere?

French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon are reportedly set to show Warriors striker Tino Kadewere the exit door at the end of the season and have already set a price tag for him.

The lanky Highfield-bred star has fallen down the pecking order at Les Gones and struggling for game time in his second campaign in France.

Unlike in his debut campaign under former coach Rudi Garcia, when he scored 10 goals, the Zimbabwe international has had different fortunes under current coach Peter Bosz, with the Dutchman only starting him five times in all competitions this season.

He has only one goal to his name.

Renowned French publication FootMercato is reporting that Kadewere is not in Bosz’s plans for next season and the club has set an 8 million euros price tag for the striker, who joined Les Gones from Ligue 2 side Le Havre for a reported 15 million euros in 2019.

Having become Moussa Dembélé’s understudy following the departure of Islam Slimani for Sporting Portugal last winter, Tino Kadewere is getting closer than ever to the exit. His departure should take place during the next summer transfer window which begins on June 10,” reports Mercato.

“The Zimbabwean international striker plans to pack his bags, after receiving requests from Reims, Troyes, Lorient and Stuttgart in Germany during the last winter transfer window. Under contract with OL until June 2024, Kadewere should thus obtain an exit voucher from his management who is claiming 8 million euros. A sum equivalent to its current value as specified by ‘Transfermarkt.’ This season, the former Le Havre has participated in 14 Ligue 1 games for a single small goal.”