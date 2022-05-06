Desmond Maringwa gets CAF post

Football Union of Zimbabwe president Desmond Maringwa has been appointed to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Organising Committee for interclub competitions and Management of Club Licensing System.

The former Dynamos midfielder will be in the committee for a two-year period, starting this year until 2024.

Congratulations to Mr Desmond Maringwa, FUZ President, on his new appointment to the CAF Organising Committee for Interclub Competitions and Management of Club Licensing System Standing Committees 2022-2024. pic.twitter.com/XqKSnz8FuE — FootballersUnionZim (@FUZ_ZIM) May 6, 2022

Maringwa also landed a post in the FIFPro Africa Board in September last year.

The appointment came a few months after the former Dynamos midfielder attained his FIFA Diploma in Football Law in Miami, USA. He was among the first twenty-six candidates that took part in the classes.