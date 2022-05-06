Soccer 24 is recruiting- come join us!

Soccer 24 is looking for a Head of Business/Operations Manager. Soccer 24 is a subsidiary of Controvert Services whose other subsidiaries include Techzim, Pindula and Pindual News. As a group we believe in cultivating a sense of ownership in all our employees, giving them the support, resources, and autonomy to enable them to succeed.
Who are we looking for?
An ideal candidate must:
- Be a curious person who loves learning and is not too in love with their own ideas
- Have business acumen and be interested in businesses that operate on the internet
- Be a leader
- Have at least an interest in football
- Have at least an interest in digital media i.e publishing online, videos, podcasting etc
- Be a creative business thinker who is not afraid to experiment and try new ideas
What’s the job?
This individual will lead our whole operation and help our teams succeed with a high level of autonomy. They will report to the Group CEO. Some of the responsibilities they will have include:
- Offering leadership and guidance to our content creators
- Leading product development and roll out
- Being accountable for business sustainability and growth
- Leading in developing Soccer 24 strategy in line with the group’s strategic direction
- Strengthening the Soccer 24 brand and growing the community around it
How to apply?
Send us an email at hello@soccer24.co.zw. In your email tell us the following:
- Why you are a fit for this role and for Soccer24
- Three things that frustrate you about Soccer 24 right now and how you would tackle them. Please don’t send us a thesis, one short paragraph for each item is enough.
- Please DO NOT send us a CV. Emails with CVs attached will be automatically disqualified.
Please note that we are a fully remote company meaning you will be working from home or wherever you like working from really. However, this is not a freelancer gig, it is a full time job.
Applications close on Friday the 13th of May 2022.
Good luck!