Live: Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 14

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 14 action.

Latest:

Dynamos 1-0 Bulawayo City

57′ Goal!!! King Nadolo puts Dynamos ahead.

55′ City Sub: TBC

52′ Orotomal capitalises on a defensive mix-up inside the box and breaks away. He takes long to release the ball and he is disposed.

-Halftime

45′ Cornerkick to Dynamos, Murwira sends in the ball and Mavunga picks it up inside the box and gets a good hit at goal. Muza does well to react and blocks he shot. That was a good chance there.

40′ Still goalless.

36′ Antonio gets the space on the edge of the box and hits a shot on target. Keeper is equal to the task and collects the ball.

32′ Dynamos get a freekick in a good position, Mavunga benhind and he goes for goal but his effort has no power and the keeper collects with ease.

27′ Orotomal links up well with Nadolo who breaks into the box and is clear at goal but hits over from a close range. That was a good chance wasted there.

25′ Still goalless.

20′ City get a freekick from some 30 yards out and wide, L. Ncube takes it to the box, keeper collects.

17′ Ndiweni gets the space just outside the box but fails to keep his shot low and it goes over the bar. First chance at goal for City.

15′ Dynamos get another cornerkick, keeper collects this time.

13′ Cornerkick to Dynamos, Murwira swings it in but the ball is cleared.

11′ Freekick to Dynamos on the edge of the box but in a wide area. Murwira sends it as a cross and Paga heads the ball out for a goalkick.

5′ Dynamos having a slight edge in possession. City yet to create a meaningful chance at goal.

3′ Paga makes a long run, outpacing his markers. He threads a beautiful through pass to Orotomal who tries to slots the ball beyond an advancing keeper in a 1-v-1. The effort is saved.

1′ Kick-off!!!

Dynamos XI: Mvula, Appiah, Mavunga, Makarati, Jalai, Orotomal, Nadolo, Murwira, Nyahwa, Paga, Antonio.

City: Muza, V. Moyo, Sibanda, Munorwei, L. Ncube, Jaricha, Ndiweni, Mutungamiri, M. Ncube, Machisi, Ndlovu.

Bulawayo Chiefs 2-0 Highlanders

48′ Goal!!! Musiyiwa doubles Chiefs lead.

30′ Goal!!! Elvis Moyo heads in to open the scoring for Chiefs.

27′ Yellow card to Elvis Moyo (Chiefs).



1′ Kick-off!

Chiefs XI: Mawaya, E. Moyo, Ndlela, Musiyiwa, Chirinda, Mkolo, Msebe, K. Moyo, Chikwende, Veremu, F. Moyo.

Highlanders XI: A. Sibanda, Mhindirira, Chikuhwa, B. Sibanda, Makaruse, Mbeba, Silla, Muduhwa, Ngala, Ndlovu, Ncube.

Tenax 1-0 Triangle United