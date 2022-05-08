Watch: Knowledge Musona’s insane goal-assist in Al Tai draw

Knowledge Musona made an outrageous assist to Amir Sayoud’s goal as Al Tai played to a 2-2 draw against Al Raed in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday.

The Warriors international and Tai captain made a well-timed defense splitting pass from his half to find Sayoud, who was already on the run and slotted the ball beyond the advancing goalkeeper.

The goal cancelled the visitors’ opener just after the half-hour mark.

Musona came back with another assist on the stroke of halftime when his cross was connected by Tobias Figueroa.

The 31-year-old now has five assists and five goals this season.