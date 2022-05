Highlanders will host Dynamos at the Barbourfields Stadium in the headlining fixture of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 15.

The two teams will meet for the second time after their Independence Cup encounter in April which ended in favor of Bosso.

The Glamour Boys are on top of the log with 30 points, while Tshilamoya are fourteen behind on the 11th place.

Here are the Matchday 15 fixtures and TV details.