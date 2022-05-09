Percy Tau attracts European interest again – Report

Bafana Bafana forward Percy Tau has reportedly attracted European interest again.

The forward left EPL club Brighton and Hove a few months ago and was starting to find his footing and becoming a key figure in the Egyptian giants Al Ahly team.

According to The Citizen, the interested clubs have been following Tau since his days in Belgium and they are now even more keen on signing the South Africa national team vice-captain.

“They have been following him and they may have been put off when he chose to go back to Africa after things didn’t go well for him at Brighton & Hove Albion,” an unnamed source was quoted as saying by the publication.

“But they can see that he has not let the standard down and their interest in him has been renewed. I am not sure if they have already spoken to Al Ahly about him but if not, I think it will be happening soon enough.”

Tau’s contract with Al Ahly expires in June 2024 after signing the deal in August last year.