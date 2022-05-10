Hadebe mourns former teammate and Congolese international

Teenage Hadebe has mourned his former teammate and DRC international Jody Lukoki who has passed away at the age of 29.

Hadebe, who is now based in the USA, and Lukoki played together at Yeni Malatyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig.

The Warriors defender took to Twitter to mourn the passing of the Congolese winger.

The cause of Jody’s death is not yet known.

Rest In Peace my bro 😭💔🕊🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/2PyeZ9AE6j — Teenage Hadebe 🇿🇼 (@hadebe_teenage) May 9, 2022

Lukoki was unattached at the time of his death after his release at Belgian side FC Twente in February, following a prolonged lay-off with a knee injury and off-field personal issues.