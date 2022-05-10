Lyon owed Kadewere €200k in unpaid wages

Lyon have been accused of not paying Tinotenda Kadewere’s wages in full during the time the striker was nursing a injury in October.

The Zimbabwean spent over a month on the sidelines with a leg problem and during this time, the club did not pay his dues in full.

According to French outlet, L’Équipe, as cited by GFFN, Lyon owed Kadewere over €200,000 in unpaid wages and this partly affected the striker’s performance this season.

The 26-year-old has scored one goal in the fifteen games that he has featured in this term.

The publication adds that the situation was eventually resolved and the player was paid his outstanding balance after a lengthy delay.

The slump in form, coupled with this episode of unpaid wages, has brought a belief that he is now on his way out of the club at the end of the season.

A separate report earlier this week claimed that Kadewere is not in coach Peter Bosz’s plans for the next campaign and the club has set an €8m price tag for the striker, who joined Les Gones from Ligue 2 side Le Havre for a reported €15m in 2019.