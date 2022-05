Marvelous Nakamba featured in the Aston Villa first XI against Liverpool on Tuesday.

The Zimbabwean had last started in a match in December before he picked up a knee injury that required surgery.

He played for an hour as a defensive midfielder before subbed off as Villa lost 2-1.

Nakamba made two interceptions and two successful tackles to help him attain a rating of 6.4/10.

Here is the full performance report of the player.