Mahachi is a role model, but…

Kuda Mahachi is one of the most gifted footballers to ever come out of this land.

The diminutive winger has had a stellar career in the gold and green Warriors strip.

He is one of only two Zimbabwean players to ever score at two different Afcon finals.

At a club level, South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates have been home to the Bulawayo-bred star, before he moved to his current club, SuperSport United.

All that Mahachi has achieved in his career ain’t no fluke, he has earned all and he is very talented.

That being said, there are certain elements in his character which might irritate any football fan if they come out in the open.

Not that he should be perfect, as no one is, but some of his tendencies are not good for someone whom aspiring young footballers look up to for inspiration.

Mahachi was part of the Sunday Chidzambwa-led Warriors side which stepped on Egyptian soil for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2019 finals.

He had wedded his sweetheart Rose, a few weeks before the continental showpiece in Cairo.

When he wasn’t chosen to start in the Warriors’ first two group games against the hosts and Uganda, Mahachi went live on Instagram and complained about not being selected in the team, and said he should have gone on his honeymoon instead of being in Egypt for the biannual showpiece since he wasn’t playing.

He deleted the video upon the realization that he had messed up and tried in vain to force the editor of Soccer24 to take down the story, which was said to have irked Chidzambwa.

Generally, there are well known but unheralded divisions whenever the Warriors are in camp, as players from Matabeleland choose to isolate themselves from their Mashonaland counterparts and it is Mahachi who has been repeatedly fingered as the trigger of that problem.

Mahachi was once recorded by a teammate saying he has had a better career than Khama Billiat, the only difference, he claims, is that Billiat is celebrated more because he is ‘a Shona’.

Mahachi was recorded recently by the same teammate, whose identity we will protect, criticizing the selection of goalkeeper Martin Mapisa, based on the claim that he (Mapisa) does not play professional football in Spain.