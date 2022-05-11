Please save football, find common ground: Karuru urges SRC, ZIFA

Warriors midfielder Ovidy Karuru has urged the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) and ZIFA to put their differences aside for the sake of the future of football in the country.

The on-going impasse between the country’s sports regulatory body and the Felton Kamambo-led Zifa executive has resulted in FIFA suspending Zimbabwe from international football.

Currently, the Warriors’ participation in the Afcon 2023 qualifiers is hanging by a thread as FIFA demanded the reinstatement of the Kamambo-led board for the suspension to be lifted.

Speaking from his base in Saudi Arabia, where he plays for second tier side Al-Shoulla, Karuru, who is the vice captain of the national team, urged the SRC and ZIFA to find common ground for the sake of football and the future of players.

“Both the SRC and ZIFA should imagine if they were the players, how would they feel with what’s happening? They are our fathers and mothers and they should also consider the feelings of their sons and daughters who play football,” Karuru said.

“If they had a son or daughter who plays football, were they really gonna be fighting like this? We just hope and pray that God will help so that they stop whatever is happening for the sake of the country.”

“I think one should humble themselves and let it go for the sake of the country and make the people of Zimbabwe happy by allowing international football. As for the players I dont really think it will affect people like myself, (Knowledge) Musona (Tinotenda) Kadewere, (Marvelous) Nakamba, (Marshall) Munetsi, (Teenage) Hadebe etc, because we are already out of the country.

“The players that will really be affected are those based at home with dreams to play outside the country because we all know back home things are tough and most of these players are breadwinners because they come from poor backgrounds just like all of us but God helped us to play outside.

“There is CHAN that we all know that it’s for local players and because of that tournament I got a contract outside the country so imagine without tournaments like this for 2 years, are the players still gonna be in the same form they have now?

“Let’s look at a player Like Bill Antonio. Do you think he wants to wait 2 years before he gets a contract outside the country? No. Because in football a lot of things happen maybe he won’t the same after 2 years because of frustrations so they should really be there for soccer players and consider the impact that international football has for soccer players.

“Its everyone’s dream to play for national team even if you ask the oldest player in Zim local league what their dream is they will tell you to play for Zimbabwe. So please we beg you SRC and Zifa not to kill these dreams but help them to be archived they should sit down together and come up with an agreement so that the boys wont give up on their dreams and start doing drugs because not everyone is strong to keep fighting without getting what they dream of,” he added.