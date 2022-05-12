WE DON’T GET MUCH, WE PLAY OUT OF LOVE FOR OUR COUNTRY: Ovidy opens up on life as a Warrior

Warriors midfielder Ovidy Karuru has reiterated that being a national team player in Zimbabwe doesn’t come with many benefits and they wear the gold and green strip out of love for the country.

The Saudi Arabia-based midfielder was speaking in the wake of the suspension of the Zifa board by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) over allegations of failure to account for public funds, leading to FIFA suspending Zimbabwe.

In urging the SRC and ZIFA to find each other for the sake of football, Karuru said even without money involved some of them would still honour the call to play for the national team.

“I personally think they can do better both of them SRC and Zifa for the sake of young talent that wishes to play international football,” he said.

“Yes Zifa might misuse the funds but if players are called to do duty they will still come because their country comes first not the money, because if it was about money no one would come play for Zimbabwe because we hardly get any reasonable bonuses.

“We do it for our country so that our country can also be counted so they should find a way to settle this before it’s too late,” added the former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder.