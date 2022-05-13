Baxter finally reveals reason behind premature Chiefs exit

Stuart Baxter has finally opened up on his pre-mature exit at Kaizer Chiefs, revealing what went wrong during his tenure.

The former Bafana Bafana coach only lasted ten months during his second spell with the club.

At the time of his departure, he had another year left on his contract and Amakhosi had also inserted an option to extend his contract until June 2025.

Speaking to SABC Sports, Baxter said: “When you don’t get to finish that (your targets), of course you are not happy.

“Of course, I’d have liked to continue and see what we could do. But I have to say, the conditions became not conducive for either me or Chiefs.

“So, we sat down and agreed to part company. And that is sad for me because of what I’ve just said. Therefore, I would have liked to continue because I think we could’ve finished Top 2 and I don’t know where in the table the team will finish now, but I just think that there’s a sadness for my side that we didn’t get to do that.

“It wasn’t the way I thought it would be when I actually came back. As things unfolded it wasn’t what I thought It would be.”

The coach added he was close to finding the perfect winning formula.

“When you bring back a coach that’s been successful, whether it’s Jose Mourinho, Stuart Baxter or Fred Blog…it doesn’t matter. The club are obviously thinking this guy has got a bit of a recipe that suits us. And we can get along.

“Am I the same coach that I was when I was at Chiefs last time? No, of course I’m not. I mean my coaching philosophy has moved forward the modern game is developed, and if you are a coach, you keep pace with that you don’t stand still, you develop. I wanted to bring that development to Chiefs and find a new way.”