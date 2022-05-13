Breaking: SuperSport United suspend Kuda Mahachi

DStv Premiership side SuperSport United have suspended Zimbabwean winger Kudakwashe Mahachi amid allegations that the player scalded his 4-year old son with hot water leading to serious injuries.

Mahachi’s ex-wife Maritha Ndlovu accuses the Warriors star of abusing their child, and scalding him with water in South Africa before smuggling him back to Zimbabwe.

The child’s right foot had to be amputated due to the serious burns he suffered.

“SuperSport United FC has become aware of the serious allegations levelled against our player, Kudawashe Mahachi,” SuperSport said in a statement.

“The club has suspended the player from all club football activities with immediate effect. He has been advised to attend to his family & the allegations against him.”