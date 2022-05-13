SAFA lodge complaint to CAF over Afcon 2023 qualifiers Group K fixtures arrangement

The South Africa Football Association (SAFA) has written to CAF complaining about the possibility of Liberia hosting their Afcon 2023 qualifiers in Morocco.

South Africa, Morocco, Zimbabwe and Liberia are in Group K in the road to the Ivory Coast.

Liberia does not have any stadium suitable for international matches based on CAF standards and the country’s football governing body is considering playing their home games in Morocco.

That arrangement, SAFA argues, favours Morocco.

“Safa hereby raise and officially object to that arrangement as it goes against the principles of Fair Play,” a letter from the association pointed out,” reads the letter to CAF.

“The Moroccan Football Association will travel less and enjoy the benefits of home ground advantage more than anyone in the group.

“We understand the challenges of stadia on the continent, but we plead that it not be to disadvantage other countries or give unfair advantage to others.”