New COSAFA board elected, Zimbabwe miss congress

COSAFA General Assembly has elected a new board into office following an elective congress held on Saturday in Namibia.

Angola FA president Artur de Almeida e Silva replaces Phillip Chiyangwa as the new COSAFA president.

Almeida was voted into the office unopposed and will hold the reins for the next four years.

Speaking after the appointment, the new boss said: “I am delighted to have been given the trust and confidence of COSAFA nations to lead the organisation for the next four years.

“I must thank the out-going leadership under President Phillip Chiyangwa for the excellent work of the Executive Committee since their election in December 2016.

“I am confident the future of COSAFA is full of potential, and I am excited to hit the ground running and grow the organisation in the coming years so that it may continue to serve football in our Southern African region to the benefit of all Member Associations.”

Comoros Football Federation President Said Ali Said Athouman is the new Vice-President after also going into the polls unopposed.

Five Ordinary Members were elected, namely Timothy Shongwe (Eswatini), Walter Nyamilandu-Manda (Malawi), Faizal Sidat (Mozambique), Ms Brenda Kunda (Zambia) and Khiba Mohoanyane (Lesotho). The COSAFA Statutes state that one Ordinary Member must be a woman.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe were absent at the elective congress due to their FIFA ban, which bars them from football activities.