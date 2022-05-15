Marvelous Nakamba retains starting XI berth in Villa team

Marvelous Nakamba has retained his starting berth in the Aston Villa first XI.

The midfielder will make his second successive start when his side face Crystal Palace this afternoon.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT and the match will be live on SuperSport TV.

Nakamba, who returned to action early this month after a four-month spell on the sidelines nursing a knee injury, played a blinder when he started against Liverpool on Tuesday.

The Zimbabwean featured for an hour before asking to be subbed off.

Speaking about the player’s performance, Villa head coach Steven Gerrard said: “The big frustration was that Marvelous Nakamba couldn’t carry on because he asked to be changed.

“We knew he would run out of steam at some point and Douglas went into the middle and, obviously, the ball got stolen off him. Maybe with Marv that might not have happened but, look, it is what it is and we have to look after Marv and his body. That’s the most important thing. We’re disappointed with both goals we’ve conceded.”

Aston Villa XI:

This is your Aston Villa team to face Crystal Palace this afternoon. 👊 #AVLCRY pic.twitter.com/3Q61knBuS2 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 15, 2022