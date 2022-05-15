We’re ready for Dynamos: Mpofu

Highlanders coach Mandla Mpofu believes his charges are ready to face Dynamos this afternoon.

Bosso will host the Glamour Boys in Matchday 15 of the Castle Lager Premiership at the Barbourfields Stadium at 3 pm CAT.

This is the second time the two sides have met in a month. They clashed in the Independence Cup final, and the Bulawayo giants won 1-0.

Mpofu said: “We are ready for Dynamos, and we all know what it means, getting three points from Dynamos.

“It means a lot, and we hope to get those three points. Maybe it will be a turning point for us going forward.”

Highlanders have gone for four consecutive matches without a win and are fourteen points behind their opponents, who are leading on the table.

The gaffer added: “Yes, we are 14 points behind them, but we must take a leaf, especially when you look at one time in England where Liverpool were 14 points away from Man City, but now they are just three points away.

“That can also happen to us, but first and foremost, we channel our efforts to Dynamos and make sure that we get the three points that we need.”