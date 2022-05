Bafana Bafana squad for Warriors clash announced

South Africa national team coach Hugo Broos has picked thirty-seven players in his preliminary squad for the Afcon 2023 Qualifiers.

Bafana Bafana will face Morocco and Zimbabwe in the opening two rounds of the campaign.

The final squad is expected to be confirmed on May 26.

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Bruce Bvuma, Brandon Petersen (both Kaizer Chiefs).

Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Khuliso Mudau, Grant Kekana, Lyle Lakay, Aubrey Modiba (all Mamelodi Sundowns), Bandile Shandu, Innocent Maela (both Orlando Pirates), Thibang Phete (Belenenses, Portugal), Siyabonga Ngezana (Chiefs), Taariq Fielies, Terrence Mashego (both Cape Town City), Luke Fleurs (SuperSport), Thabani Zuke (Golden Arrows), Athenkosi Mcaba (Stellenbosch FC).

Midfielders: Spephele Sithole (Belenenses, Portugal), Goodman Mosele, Thabang Monare, Fortune Makaringe (all Pirates), Yusuf Maart (Sekhukhune), Lebohang Maboe (Sundowns), Phathutshedzo Nange (Chiefs), Jesse Donn (SuperSport), Mduduzi Mdantsane (City), Thapelo Morena (Sundowns).

Strikers: Thembinkosi Lorch (Pirates), Ashley du Preez (Stellenbosch), Keagan Dolly (Chiefs), Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC), Khanyisa Mayo (City), Fagrie Lakay (Pyramids, Egypt), Lyle Foster (Westerlo, Belgium), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota FC, USA), Percy Tau (Al Ahly, Egypt), Pule Mmodi (Arrows).