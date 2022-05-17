Hadebe gets one-game suspension plus fine

Teenage Hadebe will serve a suspension and pay a fine after he accumulated five yellow cards.

The Warriors defender picked his fifth booking of the season in Houston Dynamo’s 2-0 victory over Nashville on Sunday.

He will miss the game against Seattle Sounders on Thursday and pay a $US250 fine, as per Major League Soccer (MLS) rules.

The suspension will be his second this season after he served another one for a red card received during the game against Portland in April. However, the defender didn’t pay any fine on this sanction.

Hadebe will be available for selection ahead of Monday’s trip to Los Angeles to face LA Galaxy.