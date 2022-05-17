Highlanders fire head coach Mandla Mpofu

Highlanders have reportedly sacked their head coach Mandla Mpofu.

Bosso fired Mpofu following the team’s recent poor form, which has left them in 13th place and with 16 points. He departs two days after the Bulawayo giants’ home encounter against Dynamos was abandoned after crowd trouble.

The gaffer leaves the club along with his assistant Bekhithemba Ndlovu and team manager Vezi Dhlodhlo, while Joel Luphahla, who joined the side in March, survived the chop.

According to the Chronicle, the coaches were informed about their sacking at a technical meeting on Tuesday.

Mpofu took over the reins last year from Mark Harrison and signed a performance-based contract. He had served as the first assistant coach in the senior team before the promotion.