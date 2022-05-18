CAPS likely to lose another key player

Harare giants CAPS United are likely to lose another key player, less than a week after captain Ronald Chitiyo ditched them and joined Northen Region Division One side Simba Bhora.

The turmoil at Makepepe was started by the players’ strike which delayed kick off of their league match against Cranborne Bullets at the National Sports Stadium.

Defender Jimmy Dzingai is said to be contemplating leaving the club, due to an argument with one of the coaches after the 0-3 defeat to FC Platinum at Mandava last week.

Plans are in place to try and persuade the former Warriors defender to change his mind, according to a well-placed source at the club.