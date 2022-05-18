Highlanders appoint interim coach after sacking Mandla Mpofu

Highlanders have appointed an interim coach to take charge of the team following the sacking of Mandla Mpofu.

Mpofu was relieved of his duties on Tuesday after a string of poor results. He was fired along with his assistant Bekithemba Ndlovu and the entire technical team.

Only Joel Luphahla survived the chop, and he will take over the reins on an interim basis.

The former forward joined Tshilamoya in March after leaving Division One side Golden Eagles.

He will be in charge until the appointment of a new technical set-up.

The club said in a statement: “Highlanders would like to inform its members, fans and all other stakeholders that the club has amicably parted ways with technical manager Mandla Mpofu and his backroom staff…

“In the interim, Joel Luphahla will be conducting the team training sessions, pending the announcement of the new technical team.”