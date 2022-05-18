Video: Sheffield United forward left bloodied after attack from a fan during pitch invasion

Sheffield United forward Billy Sharp was left bloodied and needing stitches after being headbutted by a pitch invader.

The incident occurred after Nottingham Forest had beaten the Blades on penalties in the Championship play-off semi-final.

The penalty shootout win sparked a rapid pitch invasion from thousands of Forest fans who were celebrating.

But one supporter charged towards Sharp, who was standing at the sideline, and headbutted him with no warning.

The forward had not taken part in the match as he was ruled out through injury.

Forest have since released a statement, which read: “Nottingham Forest Football Club are appalled to learn that our former player, Billy Sharp, was assaulted leaving the pitch after tonight’s match at The City Ground.

“The Club will work with the authorities to locate the individual in order they are held to account for their actions, which will include a life ban from Nottingham Forest.

“The Club would also like to apologise to Billy personally and to Sheffield United Football Club.”