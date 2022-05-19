Aubameyang retires from international football

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has retired from international football after thirteen years representing Gabon.

The Barcelona striker appeared 72 times for his nation, scoring 30 goals and also serving as captain from 2014.

In a statement, the 33-year-old said he has decided to focus on his club career.

“I would like to thank the Gabonese people and all those who have supported me in the good like the bad times,” Aubameyang said.

“I will keep a lot of good memories like the day I made my debut at romnisports, or the day I came back from Nigeria with the African Ballon d’Or.

“Sharing it with all the people was an unforgettable moment. I thank our President, his Excellency Ali Bongo Ondimba who has always supported the Panthers and has always worked for football to evolve in our country.

“I would also like to thank all my coaches, staff and the players that I have come across during this career.

“Finally, I thank my father who gave me the desire to do like him, hoping to have made him proud by wearing our colours.”