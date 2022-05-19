Lunga vows to fight for his place in Sundowns first team

Divine Lunga has vowed to fight for his place as a left-back in the Mamelodi Sundowns first team.

The defender was shifted to the centre-half position as a cover-up in the game against against Kaizer Chiefs nine days.

The game marked his first time he featured in a league match since November last year. The 26-year-old has made a mere eight appearances in the campaign plus three in the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup competitions.

There has been a thought Lunga might consider shifting to the central position permanently to plug the gap and get more chances to play.

But the Zimbabwe international doesn’t have ambitions to switch from left-back to centre-back.

“It’s football. I have to take any chance that’s given to me as a player irrespective of where I play but I am a left-back. The team had a problem where most of the centre-backs were injured, so I had to play as a centre-back to help the team because the team is [more] important than me. However, my aim is to fight for my position as a left-back,” Lunga told Sowetan.

The Warriors international admitted he is facing stiff competition from Lyle Lakay and Aubrey Modiba in the left-back position but believes this has helped him to push harder.

“I love competition. Lyle and Aubrey have been brilliant. Their brilliance has helped me not to relax. It’s hard to break into the XI at Sundowns but at the same time this stiff competition pushes you to work until you become a regular.

“Our target now is to win the Nedbank Cup to complete the treble. Sundowns is a big team in SA, so we must win each and every trophy available,” Lunga added.