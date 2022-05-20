Musona hailed for commitment as Warriors captain

National Teams General Manager Wellington Mpandare has hailed the commitment shown by Knowledge Musona throughout his tenure as Warriors captain.

The Smiling Assassin retired from international football yesterday after 12 years of service.

Mpandare detailed how committed Musona was as captain of the national team.

“He was a captain per excellence. Great leader, quiet as he is but was very effective. Had full control of the players and he made my work easy because he was like my deputy,” he told Soccer24.

“I remember during the Cameroon Afcon tournment for the first time at half time he screamed at the players for the way the team was performing against Malawi.

“He was a winner, he never liked loosing. Most of the time he would player with an injury. Even his last game against Guenea he played with an injury but because of his determination he played on. We will miss him.

Mpandare says if Zimbabwe is allowed to play in the Afcon 2023 qualifiers and make it to the tournament, they would love for Musona to feature, for the last time.

“If we get a chance to play in the Afcon qualifiers and qualify for Ivory Coast we would love him to come play in the tournament for the last time. He knows about my position on that,” said Mpandare.