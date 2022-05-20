SRC to approach CAS over Fifa ban

The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) is preparing to launch an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against FIFA’s decision to ban Zimbabwe from international competitions.

The ban came after the government, through the SRC, interfered in the running of the game at the association.

The commission dissolved the ZIFA board without following the local football body’s constitution and FIFA stripped ZIFA of all its membership rights.

If the Felton Kamambo-led executive is not reinstated in time, the Warriors will be eliminated from the 2023 Afcon Qualifiers campaign. The commission has until next Thursday to heed FIFA’s orders.

But according to NewsDay, the SRC has refused to reverse the suspension but is working out a plan around the ban so that the Warriors participate in the Afcon qualifiers.

The plan is to lodge an appeal with CAS, which will automatically suspend FIFA’s ban on Zimbabwe until the case has been finalised.

The Warriors are scheduled to host Liberia in their opening match of the campaign and then travel to South Africa a few day later for their next game.