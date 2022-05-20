Watch: Crystal Palace boss Vieira attacking fan after mass pitch invasion

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira was filmed kicking an Everton fan to the ground at Goodison Park after his side lost the match 3-2.

The Eagles conceded late in the game and the result secured the Toffees’s EPL status after fighting relegation for the better part of the season.

The home fans first invaded the pitch after Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored the last gasp winner. They flooded the ground again after the final whistle to celebrate the win.

As Vieira tried to leave the pitch, he was filmed clashing with a fan, who had teased him.

The Crystal Palace reacted by swinging his right foot at the invader, who fell to the floor. Security details quickly stepped in to ensure the 45-year-old could leave the pitch safely.

Asked about the incident after the match, Vieira said: “I’ve got nothing to say about that.”

Everton manager Frank Lampard offered his support to Vieira following the incident.

‘I feel for Patrick because I didn’t get to speak to him at the end because of how it all erupted for us,’ he said.

‘Of course, he is running across the pitch of 80 yards across a lot of our fans, so it is not easy. But there were no issues that I know of.

“If done in the right way, I am happy for fans to stay on the pitch and enjoy it. As long as everyone is behaving and we don’t see scenes like we did the other night, let them have their moment. It’s what football is all about. Are we going to handcuff them to their seats? As long as they behave, no problem.”

The incident comes days after Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp was headbutted by a Nottingham Forest fan following a pitch invasion.

The attack left the attacker bloodied and in need of stitches.