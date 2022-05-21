Tonderai Ndiraya suspended by Dynamos

Dynamos have suspended coach Tonderai Ndiraya on unclear charges.

The decision was made at a meeting held on Saturday.

The has club confirmed the news in a statement which reads:

“We write to advise all stakeholders that our head coach Tonderai Ndiraya has been temporarily asked not to report for duty with immediate effect pursuant to a meeting that was held on 21 May 2022.

“The club is not in a position to discuss the details of this development until the internal due process is finalised.”

The suspension comes on the backdrop of reports suggesting that the club was affected by a player-strike ahead of the trip to Bulawayo for the game against Highlanders.

The players were were reportedly disgruntled over unpaid winning bonuses and this affected the team’s morale ahead of the encounter.

The issue was quickly resolved and the Harare giants managed to fulfil their Matchday 15 encounter despite it being abandoned in the later stages due to crowd trouble.

The Glamour Boys, who have a game in hand, are currently in second position with 30 points, one behind log leaders Chicken Inn.