Mpandare explains Warriors squad selection ahead of Afcon Qualifiers

The Warriors manager Wellington Mpandare has explained how the squad for the upcoming 2023 Afcon Qualifiers was selected.

Zimbabwe host Liberia in their opening Group K qualifier on June 9 before travelling to South Africa four days later. Morocco complete the group.

The national team, however, has no coach in place since the expiry of Norman Mapeza’s contract at the end of Afcon 2021 in February.

Reports surfaced this week suggesting that Mapeza was the one who selected the squad, but the gaffer’s agent dismissed the claims.

Mpandare has cleared the air on the squad selection.

He told NewsDay: “What we did since the coach is yet to be appointed was to write invitation letters to all our foreign-based players so that we don’t fall foul to rules that demand us to write to their clubs within a specific timeline for them to be released for international duty.

“The incoming coach will then pick players from that pool.”

Meanwhile, the appointment of a new coach is set to happen in the coming weeks.

The authorities are reportedly in talks with several coaches, including ex-Botswana coach Adel Amrouche .