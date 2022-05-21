Ndiraya suspension: Details emerge

The suspension of Dynamos head coach Tonderai Ndiraya is due to the fact he has ‘lost the dressing room’, Soccer24 has established.

The Harare giants announced today that the former Warriors assistant coach has been told to not report for duty for now, but did not lift the lid in terms of the actual reasons behind the decision.

A well-placed source privy to information at DeMbare, revealed that despite them being in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title race, the club’s leadership feels the relationship between Ndiraya and the players is becoming worse by each passing day, a development which might start to affect results on the field of play.

“The lads (players) obviously respect Tonde (Ndiraya) as their coach but of late, you can feel some kind of tension between the two parties” the source told Soccer24.

“The executive simply wants to investigate and figure out why the relationship between the players and their coach is getting bad at this critical stage of the season,” he added.

After their 1-1 stalemate with Bulawayo City, a section of DeMbare fans demanded to see Ndiraya, accusing the coach of taking bribes from players in his team selection.

Soccer24 understands that Ndiraya was also quizzed by the executive over the signing of Nigerian striker Alex Orotomal.

The executive felt the big striker is injury prone and not delivering but Ndiraya defended the decision to sign him, citing Orotomal’s ‘potential.’

Ndiraya, Soccer24 understands, is however still in possession of the Ford Everest issued to him by DeMbare’s sponsors Sakunda Holdings, meaning chances are high he will return.

The swanky SUV will remain property of the club should Ndiraya leave his post.