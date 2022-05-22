Winning EPL is more difficult than Champions League: Pep Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes that winning the English Premier League is more difficult than clinching the Champions League.

The Manchester club, under Guardiola, has won the EPL three times and could take the tally to four if they beat Aston Villa on the final day of the campaign.

The Citizens, however, are yet to win a Champions League trophy. The team managed to reach the final of the previous edition but lost it to Chelsea.

Despite failing to capture the Champions League glory, Pep has stated it’s England’s top flight that is the hardest to win.

“I would say it [winning the Premier League title] is more difficult,” Guardiola told reporters ahead of Villa clash.

“There are a lot of weeks and games, struggles with injuries, good and bad moments with different situations, tough opponents.

“It’s satisfying because it’s every day. When you fight for the Premier League and have success right at the end, it gives you a sense that you enjoy a lot. We are happier in our lives when you win.

“When you win and win it [makes for] good training sessions, a good environment and mood. It’s not like the FA Cup or a single game, it’s a routine.”

The gaffer added:“I’m not saying the Champions League is not important – we’re mad, crazy to win it.

“We want it, we love it.

“We’d love to be in Paris [in the final] next week but to win 38 games, rather than six, eight or nine games, is different.

“Always I like it, since I was a player. The league is nice and we are on the verge of that. We are close.”