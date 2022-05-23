Afcon 2023 qualifiers: Mpandare still believes Warriors will take part

National Teams General Manager Wellington Mpandare is still clinging on to the belief that the Warriors will take part in the upcoming Afcon qualifiers, despite deadline given by Caf to have the Fifa suspension, fast-approaching.

The Warriors host Liberia on match day one in Group K on June 9 before travelling to South Africa for a date with neighbours Bafana Bafana four days later.

Zimbabwe’s participation in the qualifiers for the 34th edition of the biannual showpiece to be staged in Côte d’Ivoire next year, is however shrouded in uncertainty due to the sanction imposed on the country by Fifa, for government interference in the running of the game.

Caf, when they included Zimbabwe in the group stages draw, ordered that the suspension be lifted at least two weeks before match day one, for the Warriors to take part in the qualifiers.

Mpandare still believes its possible, despite the deadline being three days away.

“We are going to announce the new Warriors coach as soon as we are cleared. Like I have always maintained, we won’t stop preparations lest we get caught off guard,” Mpandare told Soccer24.

“I’m very positive that we will participate. A lot of times people have been writing their own imaginations like the CAS appeal by SRC,” he added.

Mpandare has already sent invitation letters to plays who will make up the squad should the games be given the green light to go ahead.