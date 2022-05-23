Gerrard criticised for Nakamba substitution

by Soccer24

Aston Villa coach Steven Gerrard has been criticised for the change he made in the second of his side’s 2-3 loss to Manchester City, which resulted in Pep Guardiola’s side winning the 2021/22 Premier League title.

With the Claret and Blue leading 2-0 at the Etihad, Gerrard replaced Brazilian ace Phil Coutinho with Zimbabwean midfielder Marvelous Nakamba in the 71st minute.

Critics saw that change as the watershed moment of the game, which City came back from behind to win and lift the title.

They took to microblogging site Twitter to condemn the substitution.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.