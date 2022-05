Suspended Dynamos coach Tonderai ‘Stanza’ Ndiraya will by end of today know if he will still be in charge of the title-chasing Harare giants.

Ndiraya was suspended last week but the club did not give any reasons for the surprise decision.

In Ndiraya’s absence, his assistant Naison Muchekela and goalkeepers’ coach Gift ‘Umbro’ Muzadzi took charge of yesterday’s training session ahead of Sunday’s league match against Herrentals.

Ndiraya’s hearing is set for today.