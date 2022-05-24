SRC, ZIFA have killed Zimbabwean football: Kapini

Former Warriors goalkeeper Tapuwa ‘Campos’ Kapini reckons the sanction Zimbabwean football is currently under, has destoyed the game, and the blame of is on the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) and Zifa.

The nation woke up to the expected news that the Warriors have been disqualified from the Afcon 2023 qualifiers, due to the Fifa ban not being lifted as had been ordered by Caf.

Kapini, who was part of the Sunday Chidzambwa-led Warriors side which stepped on Tunisian soil for the country’s maiden Afcon appearance in 2004, took to microblogging site Twitter to blast the SRC and Zifa for the state of football in Zimbabwe.

“SRC AND ZIFA U JUST KILLED ZIMBABWEAN FOOTBALL. Instead of going forward we are going backwards ,corruption in football. Let those who understand football RUN FOOTBALL,” he wrote.