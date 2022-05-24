Zimbabwean youngster wanted by Arsenal, West Ham

Zimbabwean youngster Tawanda Chirewa is reportedly wanted by Arsenal and West Ham United.

Chirewa, 18, was one of the top performers for Ipswich Town’s U23s during 2021/22, scoring 12 times as the side topped the Professional Development League Two South.

He has been on the books of the Tractor Boys for his whole career and has risen up through the youth ranks of the League One outfit.

According to English website TWTD.co.uk, Chirewa is attracting interest from several clubs including the two London sides.

The attacker, who qualifies to play international football for Zimbabwe, became Town’s second-youngest first-team player when he made his senior debut in the EFL Trophy tie at Colchester in November 2019 aged 16 years and 31 days old.

That is his first and only senior appearance for Ipswich Town to date.