I don’t agree with Musona’s decision, Zimbabwe still needs him: Logarusic

Former Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic believes Knowledge Musona is still needed in the Zimbabwe national team, and the captain’s decision to retire was not the best one.

Musona announced last week that he was ending his glittering international career spanning 12 years.

Logarusic, who coached Musona during his tenure as Warriors coach from February 2020 to September 2021, described the former Kaizer Chiefs star as a good leader, who should have stayed a bit longer.

“It was sad news for me when I heard Musona, our captain, fantastic captain by the way, was quitting the national team,” Logarusic told Soccer24 from his base in Croatia.

“First, I don’t agree with his decision because I come from Croatia, where Luka Modric is 36 years old but playing high level football in the national team and even at Real Madrid.

“That means Musona still has a lot of of years and the national team still needs him, as a leader on the field and a leader outside the pitch.

Musona’s partner in the Warriors attack, Khama Billiat, also quit the Warriors last year and Logarusic questioned why players were not retiring during his tenure.

“What’s questionable for me is, why is that one one was retiring when I was there? Why is that they started thinking about retirement after I left? How do mature people change their minds and attitudes in a space of three months?,” he said.

“For sure, If I was the coach, players like Musona, Khama (Billiat), and Darikwa, as well as all the players who are contemplating retirement, would not have retired because I talked to them for months and I know their capacity, as well as how strong they are psychologically.

“Let’s hope Musona will reconsider and stay because at the moment Zimbabwe still needs him. The team is made up of eleven players of course and there are upcoming leaders like (Marshall) Munetsi, Tino (Kadewere) and (Marvelous) Nakamba but Musona is still their leader and he should stay.

The Warriors were disqualified from the upcoming Afcon 2023 qualifiers and the outspoken coach hopes the problems will be solved as soon as possible.

“Let’s hope Zimbabwe will solve their problem about Fifa ban, let’s hope egos, or the personalities which are making those decisions, think wider and smarter,” he said.