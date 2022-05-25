Ishmael Wadi on AmaZulu radar

Zimbabwean striker Ishamael Wadi is a transfer target for DStv Premiership side AmaZulu, Soccer24 can exclusively-reveal.

The 29-year old former CAPS United striker is currently at Glad Africa Championship side JDR Stars, where he scored 9 nine goals in his debut campaign in the South African second tier.

A well-placed source at AmaZulu told this publication that Usuthu are interested in the Warriors striker and have approach JDR Stars for his services.

The deal between the two sides, according to the source, is ‘almost done’.

“Ishmael Wadi is on AmaZulu’s wishlist, he is wanted. JDR Stars have been approached and baring any unforseen circumstances, he will be a Usuthu player soon,” the source said.

Wadi represented Zimbabwe at the 2021 Afcon finals and scored against Malawi.